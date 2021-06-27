The Queen will accompany William and Anne to Scotland during Holyrood Week.

The Queen will travel to Scotland for Holyrood Week, as she has done in the past.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been in lockdown at Windsor Castle for the majority of the time, will be accompanied by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, and her daughter, the Princess Royal.

Between Monday, June 28 and Thursday, July 1, she will participate in four in-person engagements highlighting Scottish community, creativity, and heritage, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will remain at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland, although continuing to carry out her duties as head of state despite the death of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

On Monday, she will be accompanied by William to engagements, while on Wednesday and Thursday, Anne will accompany the Queen.

Last year’s Holyrood Week, often known as Royal Week, was canceled due to the epidemic.

Traditional events with thousands of people, such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse, will not be held due to government guidelines.

“This year’s Royal Week will continue to recognize the good work and contributions of individuals and communities, through a range of in-person visits by Her Majesty,” according to Buckingham Palace.