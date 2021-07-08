The Queen pays a visit to the set of Coronation Street and meets Gail and Audrey.

Today, the Queen paid a visit to the Coronation Street set, where she met actors who play Gail Platt and Audrey Roberts.

The two long-running, much-loved British institutions join forces to commemorate the ITV soap’s 60th anniversary.

The royal visitor strolled through Weatherfield’s renowned cobblestone streets, meeting members of the soap’s cast and crew.

William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls, and Helen Worth were among the cast members who waited outside the Rovers Return tavern to greet her.

According to the Mirror, a red carpet was laid out when her car came up to the scene, and the Queen got out to take a look around.

Sir Peter Bazelgette, ITV chairman, and John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama, greeted her.

Later, she’ll visit the set of The Rovers Return to meet more of the cast members.

Coronation Street was last visited by the Queen in 1982, when it was still based in Manchester, before moving to new studios in Media City in Salford in 2013.

Her late husband, Prince Phillip, accompanied her.