The ‘Queen’ of Halewood School retires with her horse and cart.

After 32 years in Halewood, a much-loved deputy headteacher known as the “Queen” of her school received a surprise send-off.

On Thursday, Holy Family Primary School students and staff lined Arncliffe Road to cheer Angela Rigby as she rode down the street in a horse and cart (July 15).

Mrs Rigby, dressed in a tiara and cape, seemed overjoyed to be leaving a school where she had taught multiple generations of the same family.

“When I think of any teacher who had the largest impact on me during school and university, I think of Mrs Rigby in elementary school,” Louise Olley, one of her former students, remarked. She shaped my future and has now shaped the futures of my children.

“I sent my son and daughter to Holy Family because I had gone there as a child and knew it was a wonderful school with Mrs. Rigby still teaching there.

“I felt it was incredible that she could teach my children and me. I wanted them to go through what I went through. She’s tough yet fair, and she has a great sense of humour.

“She has had such an impact on so many youngsters. She should be aware of how much everyone admires her.”

“I was pleased that Mrs Rigby was going to be my teacher this year because my mum had told me so much about her when I was younger,” Ms Olley’s daughter Oona, who is presently a Year 6 student at Holy Family, concurred.

“After that, I got to know Mrs Rigby because she knows every child’s name in the school and makes them feel like they belong. She is a wonderful person who is familiar with everyone and their families.

“She pushes everyone to give it their all and perform their absolute best. She has stood outside every morning on her way to school, saying ‘Good morning’ to everyone, and it helps the day start with a smile.”

Headteacher Kevin Quigley praised his deputy when she retired, saying, “Every school needs a Mrs Rigby.” During her 32 years at Holy Family School, she has had a significant impact on the children and families.

"She is a vivacious, entertaining, and