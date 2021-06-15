The Queen meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in person.

The Queen met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in a rare face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, the Queen was spotted standing with her hands behind her back in the Oak Room of the Berkshire royal palace, wearing a brilliant yellow flowery dress.

As she met with Mr Morrison, the Queen, who is also the monarch of Australia, was captured beaming warmly.

Since the outbreak, the Queen has had a number of virtual audiences at Windsor, with guests speaking to her through video link from Buckingham Palace.

Among the couches, pillows, antique furniture, and brilliant red carpet, a flat screen TV could be spotted in the background of the room.

As the five-day Royal Ascot meet begins on Tuesday, the king will be watching the racing on television in the castle.

In the 15.40 King’s Stand Stakes, she has a runner named King’s Lynn.

According to the Queen’s racing manager, John Warren, the monarch, who is a horse breeder, plans to visit the Berkshire racecourse later this week.

The Queen traveled to Cornwall last week to host an open-air reception for the G7 meeting at the Eden Project, as well as attend a small Trooping for her official 95th birthday and tea with US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle.

The Queen had an in-person audience with her former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, and then another with his replacement Baron Parker of Minsmere, just days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April, but was not photographed doing so.