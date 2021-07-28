The Queen compliments the artist on Prince Philip’s “very horrible” and “scary” image.

Because she found it “weird” and felt that Prince Philip was watching her, a woman who painted a “very bad” painting of the Duke of Edinburgh mailed it to the Queen.

Honor Morrison, 23, on the other hand, was overjoyed to receive a lovely individual letter from Buckingham Palace.

After seeing his face all over the news for days, Honor spent four hours painting the Duke of Edinburgh.

She hung the canvas in the living room of her family’s home in St Albans, Hertfordshire, for a few weeks, but she soon found it “scary.”

Honor joked on TikTok that if her video of the painting achieved more than 1,000 likes, she would submit it to Buckingham Palace.

She sent her box to the Queen, along with a sincere message of condolence, after the video went viral.

Honor got a letter in the mail last week with a Royal Mail ER stamp on the envelope.

The BBC assistant videotaped herself opening the letter, which contained a unique photo brochure about Prince Philip and a customized message from the Queen.

“The Queen asks me to write and express her heartfelt gratitude for your message of condolences and the lovely artwork you sent on the passing of Her Majesty’s loving husband, The Duke of Edinburgh,” the letter stated.

“The Queen has been very moved by the comments she has received from all across the world, and she is extremely thankful for your caring support for Her Majesty at this time in sending her your thoughtful present.”

Honor’s most recent video has over 1.7 million views, with fans astonished that she received a handwritten letter from Buckingham Palace.

“His death just struck a cord with me,” Honor added.

“It was a beautiful afternoon, and I felt like panting. I didn’t want to offend my mother because I was too familiar with her appearance.

“Prince Philip was on TV all the time, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to paint.” To be polite, yet his wrinkled face made for an excellent subject.

“I completed it in four hours and kept it in the house for a few weeks. It was a little creepy, and it.” “The summary comes to an end.”