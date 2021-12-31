The Queen bestows the New Year’s Honour to Frank Field.

Frank Field, a former Member of Parliament from Birkenhead, has been honored in the New Year’s Honours List.

Lord Field, 79, who served as a member of parliament for the Wirral town from 1979 to 2019, will be inducted into the Order of the Companions of Honour, alongside Sir Elton John, JK Rowling, and Sir Paul McCartney.

For more than four decades, Lord Field, now a crossbench lord, has been a major force in British politics.

Lord Field has been praised for his relentless work on poverty and advocating for disabled individuals who have been affected by welfare reforms, but he has also been chastised for writing columns for The S*n tabloid and voting for both Theresa May’s and Boris Johnson’s Brexit deals.

“Well, I’m really thrilled to have this distinction,” Lord Field said after accepting the award. “It’s a fantastic privilege considering the accolade itself and what it means.”

“It’s a great thought to end the year with after all the work I’ve done.”

He emphasized “serious” issues he had battled to end throughout the previous 12 months, such as contemporary slavery.

“It’s only been the beginning, tragically,” Lord Field added, “but we’ve got committees and officials from both houses of parliament now looking into this matter, and I hope this continues for years.”

Following his decision to leave the party after 39 years as an MP in August 2018, citing anti-Semitism and bullying in the party, his career as an MP came to an end at the 2019 General Election, when he ran for his own party against Labour and lost.

Before he was elected to the Birkenhead seat in 1979, the peer shown his desire to address the causes of poverty.

He became the director of the Child Poverty Action Group in 1969, and from 1974 to 1980, he directed the Low Pay Unit.

In 1997, he was appointed as a welfare reform minister in Tony Blair’s first cabinet, with the mandate to “imagine the unthinkable,” and later chaired the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

Following policy disagreements with Prime Minister and then-chancellor Gordon Brown, Lord Field remained in the position of welfare reform minister for just over a year.

After that, he continued to work on welfare reform concerns.