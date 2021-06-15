The Queen Anne Stakes is won by Palace Pier at Royal Ascot 2021.

With a facile victory in the Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot 2021 got off to a flying start.

Last season, the four-year-old son of Kingman – who also won the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting – was the leading three-year-old miler, and he has continued his winning ways in the Group One opener.

He was a short-priced favourite to confirm his status as Europe’s finest miler after winning at Sandown and then winning the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on his first two races of the season.

The triumph was hardly in doubt, despite the fact that it was more workmanlike than spectacular.

Palace Pier, the hot 2-7 favorite, sat just off the pace before bursting through to lead inside the final two furlongs under Frankie Dettori.

He led all the way to the line to win his ninth career Group One by a length and a half over Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez, with Sir Busker (22-1) a further length back in third.

Dettori was winning his 74th race at Royal Ascot, passing the late Pat Eddery on the all-time list but trailing Lester Piggott, who has 116 victories.

The popular Italian performed his legendary soaring dismount in the winner’s enclosure, 31 years after his first ever triumph at the Royal meeting, also with Markofdistinction, in the Queen Anne.

According to Dettori: “The race had a slow pace, and I had him much further ahead than usual.

“With a furlong and a half to go, I had the leads beat, and then he surged a couple of lengths clear and took it easy with me.

“He wasn’t sure about it because it was his first run on really nice to firm footing, but he still demonstrated he’s the best miler around. He’d been out in front on his own for a while and was taking it easy.

“He was successful (stumble just after the line). He’s sloppy to say the least. The summary comes to a close.