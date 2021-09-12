The Queen and Boris Johnson led tributes to Emma Raducanu, who was described as “extraordinarily fabulous.”

Emma Raducanu, a “extraordinarily fabulous” teenage tennis winner, has received tributes from the Queen and the Prime Minister.

The 18-year-old was commended for her “poise and guts” throughout the historic match, which she won in straight sets on Saturday.

The Queen complimented the teenager on her “amazing achievement at such a young age” and said she and her opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will “inspire the next generation of tennis players” after her victory.

During the “sensational encounter,” Boris Johnson lauded Raducanu’s “amazing poise and courage.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the teenager and her opponent on their “great achievements” at the competition in a tweet from their official account.

“Congratulations on your incredible performances and historic Grand Slam triumph, @EmmaRaducanu! We are all incredibly proud of you.

“@leylahfernandez Congratulations on your incredible accomplishments at this year’s #USOpen; it’s been a pleasure to watch. C”

“I express my congratulations to you on your accomplishment in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” the king wrote in a personal statement posted on the Royal Family website. It’s an incredible accomplishment for someone so young, and it’s a credit to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt that your and your opponent Leylah Fernandez’s amazing performances will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I extend you and your many fans my heartfelt greetings.”

“What a sensational match!” wrote the Prime Minister. @EmmaRaducanu deserves a lot of praise. We are all incredibly proud of you since you displayed incredible skill, poise, and bravery.”

Celebrity admirers joined the chorus of congratulatory messages, praising both teens for their performances.

“Wow!” exclaimed pop trio The Spice Girls on Twitter. That’s Girl Power right there with @leylahfernandez and @EmmaRaducanu playing amazing tennis!! Emma, I congratulate you.”

“First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted while on air,” remarked TV host Gary Lineker, “but my god what a performance, what a triumph, what a wonderful young woman.” “Congratulations on a genuinely remarkable achievement, @EmmaRaducanu.

“At the age of 18, I won the US Open without dropping a set. “Absolutely fantastic.”

“Well, that is both fantastic and ludicrously unbelievable,” comedian Dara O Briain observed. Emma Raducanu, congratulations.”

