The Pursuit: Bradley Walsh’s’seriously terrible’ medical condition, which causes him to change his appearance

Bradley Walsh of The Chase recently spoke up about his health issues, which have left his eyes inflamed and red.

The 61-year-old has blepharitis, which is inflammation along the corners of the eyelids, according to This Morning.

Bradley admitted that his face sometimes appear swollen as a result of the disease, which his admirers have pointed out on occasion.

Mark Labbett of The Chase was diagnosed with diabetes during a routine check-up.

Eyelids become red, swollen, and itchy as a result of blepharitis. Washing your eyelashes every day is usually enough to cure it.

Although the disease is usually not significant, it can develop to additional issues such as dry eyes, cysts, and conjunctivitis if left untreated.

Sore eyelids, itchy eyes, a gritty feeling in the eyes, flakes or crusts around the roots of the eyelashes, red eyes or eyelids, and eyelids sticking together when you wake up are all symptoms of blepharitis.

A type of bacteria that dwells on the skin or a skin condition like atopic dermatitis can both cause blepharitis.

It cannot, however, be passed on to others.

Antibiotic creams or drops might be used to treat the problem.

Sufferers should, however, clean their eyelids with eye pads and wipe eyedrops.

Bradley revealed the ailment on This Morning, saying, “People don’t realize I have extremely bad blepharitis.”

“I have to take one tablet a day for that or I’m going to have a lot of trouble. To figure everything out, I’ll have to have my eyes operated on at some point.

“So many people have complimented me on my appearance. But they aren’t aware of it. But if I take my prescription, I’m fine.”