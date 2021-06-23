The puppy’s jaw was broken by sick attackers, who then dumped his body in a grocery bag.

The body of a dead dog with a fractured jaw was discovered abandoned in a lake near Liverpool, prompting an RSPCA inquiry.

A fisherman spotted the six-week-old dog’s death in Newsham Park on Monday, June 7.

The terrier-type dog was ‘cruelly’ placed in a shopping bag for the rest of his life and dumped on the lake’s edge.

READ MORE: The last members of a £140,000 cocaine and heroin gang have been sentenced to prison

According to an investigator, the puppy’s jaw was shattered “deliberately” after being inspected by a veterinarian.

It was also bruised from an apparent attack before being thrown away like garbage.

“The pup’s body was recovered in a grocery bag for life on the edge of the water,” said animal rescuer inspector Andy Harris.

“I took the puppy’s carcass to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for a veterinary assessment, and it was evident that the dog had a broken jaw and some bruising throughout the body,” says the owner.

Andy is looking into the death of a male puppy who died mysteriously, and he’s asking for help from the public. The puppy was not implanted with a microchip.

READ MORE: A man was stabbed in the heart of Liverpool’s city centre in a “appalling” crime.

“It appears this poor pup died in really questionable circumstances, and I’m eager to learn where he came from and who is to blame,” he said.

“Anyone with information should call our emergency hotline at 0300 123 8018,” she said.

“I believe the puppy’s jaw was purposefully smashed, which is horrible.”

“He also exhibits some bruises, which suggests he was viciously attacked before being placed in a carrier bag and discarded like garbage.”

The bag was not there the day before, according to the fisherman who discovered the carcass, thus the dog was most likely thrown on Monday, June 7 before 6 p.m.

Call the RSPCA’s appeals line at 0800 123 8018 if you have any information.

class=”ad-placeholder” reach-taboola The summary comes to a close.