The punishment of a man who killed a 15-year-old boy in the woods has been reduced.

The punishment of a guy who beat a 15-year-old child to death in lonely woodland in order to conceal their relationship has been reduced.

Matthew Mason, 20, drove Alex Rodda, a schoolboy, to Ashley, Cheshire, and then assaulted him with a “violent, repetitive assault with a blunt weapon.”

The two men had been in a relationship, according to the court, and Mason had paid Alex more than £2,000 over a three-week period in an attempt to keep his secret hidden.

At the age of 19, he was a cocaine dealer with a gun in his car boot, but suddenly his world has come crumbling down around him.

Mason then picked Alex up from outside his house on December 12 and took him to a quiet forest location outside Ashley, near Altrincham.

In an attempt to conceal their relationship, he then battered the popular schoolboy to death with a huge metal wrench.

Mason was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 28 years for an attack that was “meticulously planned and mercilessly carried out,” according to Judge Steven Everett.

Mason filed an appeal today, alleging that his sentence was “excessive,” according to the Manchester Evening News.

“We make no argument that this was an extraordinarily serious violation,” Mason’s lawyer, Gordon Cole QC, said.

“We agree that a 25-year beginning point is appropriate.

“We accept the learned judge’s reasoning.

“In short, we submit that it is excessive for a young guy of this age.”

If Mason had been under the age of 18 at the time of the offense, the starting point for a sentence would have been 12 years, according to the court.

Because of the aggravating features in the case, Lord Justice Holroyde, who heard the appeal with Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Picken, informed the court that the sentence would have been raised ‘substantially.’

However, he said that there is “well-established case law” that stipulates that a defendant’s 18th birthday should not be treated as a “cliff edge.”

The Crown Prosecution Service’s Ian Unsworth QC contended that judge Everett had remarked that not only were Alex Rodda and Mason three years apart in age, but that the killer was also “so much more emotionally mature.”

