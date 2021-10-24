The pubs that have been loved and lost in Birkenhead, as well as what now stands there.

For many folks, nothing beats a relaxing pint at their local.

It’s a means of meeting up with friends and family, winding down after a long day at work, and kicking off the weekend with a relaxing drink.

Over the previous 18 months, bar owners have been struck hard by lockdowns and strict coronavirus regulations, with many being forced to close for months at a time.

Many individuals were also made aware of the value of a local pub and the sense of community it can provide.

Over the years and decades, Birkenhead has had numerous favorite sites, some of which were cherished and are now gone.

There are pubs all across Birkenhead that are either closed, demolished, or have been repurposed as something else entirely.

The list is by no means exhaustive, and we invite readers to nominate their favorite Birkenhead pub.

Take a look at some of Birkenhead’s most popular pubs that have since passed away.

Turleys was located on Borough Road in Birkenhead, and according to minutes from a 2004 Wirral Council cabinet meeting, the building was purchased and eventually demolished by the council.

The Rising Sun, which was located on Laird Street in Birkenhead, was established in the early 1890s.

After the bar closed and the building was dismantled, Wirral Council granted planning approval for flats on the site.

Milton’s used to be a John Smith’s pub near Birkenhead bus station and the Pyramids.

The structure has also served as a cafe, bar, and restaurant.

As part of Wirral Council’s strategy for Birkenhead regeneration, that area of Milton Pavements has now been removed.

This bar, located on Neptune Street in Birkenhead, had been open since the mid-nineteenth century.

However, by 2009, it had been boarded up and has remained abandoned ever since.

The Glass Barrel was an 1850 pub on Market Street/Albion Street in Birkenhead.

It closed in the 1990s and is now Enterprise House, a commercial center.

The Commercial in Birkenhead, which opened in the 1880s and closed in 1967, was located on Beckwith Street.

From the 1930s through the 1960s, the Carlton was an off license on Borough Road in Birkenhead. “The summary has come to an end.”