The public was outraged by the court cases in Liverpool in 2021.

Every year, a large number of cases are heard in Liverpool’s courts.

Each case is different, but some include details that the public finds particularly frightening.

Brutal killings have occurred in several of these situations, and individuals have died as a result.

This year’s Christmas dinners for inmates include everything from Thai noodles to cheeseburgers.

Others witnessed heinous sexual abuse that was singled out by judges for its heinousness.

Some of the court cases were not as serious but nevertheless surprised the audience, such as the teen who received no sentence for wielding a machete in a shopping mall.

Here are a few of the more stunning cases to come before the city’s courts this year.

The murder of Miguel Reynolds horrified Merseyside early this year when it was revealed that he was enticed to his home.