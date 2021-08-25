The public is urged not to approach the 26-year-old man and to dial 999 immediately.

Ben Devlin, 26, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Wigan on July 14.

Devlin caused serious injuries on two victims during the attack, according to Greater Manchester Police, who have previously issued an appeal for his whereabouts.

The police confirmed to The Washington Newsday today that the appeal for Devlin, who is believed to have ties to the Merseyside towns of St Helens, Billinge, and Haydock, is still active.

Anyone with information about Ben Devlin’s whereabouts is requested to call police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers, an independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.