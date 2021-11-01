The public is reminded to report any suspected vaccine or drug side effects.

To ensure that there is as much safety information as possible, people are being asked to report any suspected side effects from medicines or vaccines.

The first time Covid-19 vaccinations were licensed and put out across the UK is the sixth annual drug safety awareness week.

The drive to raise awareness of the Yellow Card reporting program, according to the drugs authority, comes at a “crucial period” when millions of individuals are being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The #MedSafetyWeek campaign, which began on Monday and will last a week, brings together medication regulators from more than 60 nations.

The Medications and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom stated that reporting potential side effects aids them in continuing to monitor the safe use of all medicines and vaccines.

The social media campaign aims to encourage healthcare professionals, national immunisation program employees, as well as patients, their caregivers, and families, to use the Yellow Card initiative to report possible side effects from medicines or vaccines.

“The most important element of our work is making sure the vaccines and medications you and your family take are effective and acceptable safe,” said Mick Foy, head of pharmacovigilance strategy at the MHRA.

“This campaign comes at a critical time in the UK, when millions of people are getting Covid-19 immunizations, but also applies to all vaccines and drugs.”

“Reports from the Yellow Card scheme are critical in assisting the MHRA in monitoring the safe use of all medicines and vaccines in order to protect public health through effective regulation.”

“Using the Yellow Card scheme to report potential adverse effects helps ensure that vaccines, medications, and medical devices are administered properly and adds to the known safety information about healthcare goods.”