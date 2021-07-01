The public is invited to see the Diana statue for the first time.

From Friday, the public will be able to see the new Diana Princess of Wales statue at Kensington Palace Gardens for the first time.

On what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, unveiled a bronze representation of her.

For the unveiling, the gardens were closed for the day, but the public will now be allowed to visit and see the new monument.

With Diana’s siblings present, William and Harry removed a green cloth from the monument, which will serve as a reminder to visitors to her former home of Kensington Palace of its most famous occupant.

The princess is flanked by three youngsters and is depicted as Diana in her later years, with short cropped hair.

The monument is meant to depict Diana’s “warmth, elegance, and energy,” according to Kensington Palace, while the children represent the “universality and generational effect of the princess’s work.”

The artwork of sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley was erected in the palace’s Sunken Garden, one of Diana’s favorite spots at the castle.

The Sunken Garden was rebuilt during the last two years and now has over 4,000 different blooms, including forget-me-nots, which the princess adored.