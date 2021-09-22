The public has been told not to approach a rapist who is considered a high risk.

Police have launched a quest to find a convicted sex offender who has been ordered to return to prison.

Kevin Anthony Wyatt, also known as David Edge, 37, was arrested in Accrington earlier this month after failing to return to authorised premises.

Wyatt has ties to Cumbria, Barrow-in-Furness, Whitehaven, Carlisle, and Dalton-in-Furness, among other places in the North West of England. He has ties to Blackpool and Worcester as well.

In April 2016, Wyatt was sentenced to ten years in jail for rape at Preston Crown Court.

He is characterized as a Caucasian man who is 5ft 11in tall and has a stocky frame. He has several tattoos, including a cross symbol on his left arm with the word “Grandma,” a tattoo of “2 GUNS” on his back, and a bird tattoo on his chest.

Following his disappearance, Lancashire Police are understood to be quite concerned.

“Wyatt is wanted on prison recall after failing to return to authorised premises,” said Det Con Kyle Hazelaar of Lancashire Police.

“He should not be addressed since he is a high-risk offender.

“Please come forward if you have any knowledge about his whereabouts.”

Please call 101 or (01254) 353246 if you can assist the police. You can also send an email to [email protected] Always dial 999 in an emergency.

