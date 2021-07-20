The public can now visit the first new Liverpool One Stop Shop.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the first facility within Liverpool’s redesigned One Stop Shop service has opened to consumers.

The new customer hub is currently housed in the former Kirkdale One Stop Shop building, but will relocate to Spellow Library in early 2022 after renovations.

For much of the epidemic, One Stop Shop services were reduced, and controversial cost-cutting measures were implemented.

In Liverpool’s city centre, there are plans for a new sky bar and roof terrace.

Last year, the One Stop Shop service’s operating budget would have been slashed by more than £1 million, resulting in the loss of 34 jobs.

After a response, the figure was cut to £768,000, with no employees slated to be laid off.

However, there is still criticism to the proposed new approach, with many councillors expressing their worries last month.

Most locations will function on a part-time basis under the new arrangement, but certain places, such as Wavertree, will lose service entirely.

The Kirkdale location will work on an appointment basis. They will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with this being revised later.

Under the restructured system, it will be one of two full-time One Stop Shop services, the other being headquartered in Toxteth Library.

Then there will be part-time moving services at seven different locations across Liverpool, with service on particular days and times of the week at each location.

The following are the seven part-time locations:

The Central Library is located in the heart of the city Library of the Old Swan Kensington Library is a public library in Kensington, London Norris Green Library is a public library located in Norris Green, Lee Valley Library is a public library in Lee Valley, California Garston Library (Parklands) Speke Library

The plans for the other sites’ launch are expected to be announced soon.