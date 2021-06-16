The PSNI “lacks the necessary independence to investigate two Troubles episodes,” according to the report.

A lawyer contended during a Supreme Court hearing that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) lacks the “necessary independence” to conduct inquiries into two occurrences that occurred half a century ago during the Troubles due to a possibility of “bias.”

At a remote session scheduled to end on Wednesday, seven Supreme Court judges located in London are hearing arguments relating to proposed police investigations into the 1972 murder of a Catholic lady and the treatment of 12 persons held in 1971, who have become known as the “hooded men.”

Following judgements by judges in Northern Ireland, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows have been requested to address concerns relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the arrest of the “hooded men.”

On Tuesday, Barrister Tony McGleenan QC, who represents the Northern Ireland Police Service, told judges that the agency has the independence to investigate.

However, a barrister representing Margaret McQuillan, Mrs Smyth’s sister, and Francis McGuigan, one of the “hooded men,” disagreed.

One example, Hugh Southey QC told the judges, included the fatal shooting of a “unarmed young mother” in circumstances “involving British Army forces.”

The other, he claimed, was about “state-sanctioned torture and/or cruel and humiliating treatment.”

Mr Southey claimed that the Northern Ireland Police Service “lacks the requisite independence” to investigate Ms Smyth’s death and the torture of the “hooded men” as required by provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Such an evaluation would inevitably be affected by court and other independent findings of major deficiencies in the Northern Ireland Police Service’s investigative methods in legacy cases involving claims of state involvement or collusion,” says the report.

Both cases, according to Mr. Southey, raise two issues: the "applicability of investigatory responsibility" imposed by articles of.