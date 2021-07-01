The proud William and Harry put their differences aside to greet guests at the statue event.

Diana Princess of Wales’ sons unveiled a bronze memorial to their mother, which is a representation of her compassion and hope.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were an intriguing team at the ceremony, with William leading the way and Harry making the audience chuckle.

Recent turbulence, including Harry’s charges of racism in the royal family and his brother’s denials, seemed to be a thing of the past, as they moved in lockstep, matching one other’s actions as if they had never been apart.

The mood was light and festive amid the grounds of the palace where they grew up, with the proud brothers pointing out alterations to the Sunken Garden, where their mother’s statue was built, looking back at her former home and surrounded by three children.

They were both involved in the remodeling of the green space and “collaborated” on the artwork with sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana’s siblings, were among the few guests, and the Spencer brothers extended the greatest welcome to them.

Harry, ever the prankster, kissed both cheeks of his aunt Sarah, then gave her two pretend pecks as she pointed her finger at him.

The brothers exchanged friendly handshakes with members of the statue committee who spearheaded the project and raised the necessary private monies to see it through.

The dukes were active and vivacious, and the occasion would have had a party atmosphere if the number of visitors had not been limited by Covid limits.

When the time arrived, William asked, “Are you ready?” to his guests, and the brothers, who stood on either side of their mother’s image, pulled a cord to unveil the statue.

Applause erupted, and Diana’s sons, Harry on his hips, stood back and studied the artwork before being joined by Lady Sarah, who chatted with her nephews.

Visitors to the princess’s former residence will be allowed to stand for years to come. (This is a brief piece.)