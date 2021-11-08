The prospect of a third Frozen film is addressed in ‘Olaf.’

Josh Gad, who plays Elsa in the animated film Frozen, has spoken out about the prospect of a third installment.

In the flicks, he plays Olaf the Snowman, alongside Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the princesses Anna and Elsa.

The first film was released in 2013 and was a big success, winning two Academy Awards, while the much awaited sequel came out in 2019.

“Frozen 3 won’t happen until there’s a cause for Frozen 3 to exist,” Gad said to the PA news agency when asked about the prospect of a third film.

“I have complete faith in this team to believe that until they have an incredible idea, there is no need.”

“However, I’m confident that the moment they get that concept, they’ll be the first to say, ‘Let’s do it.'” But there will be no Frozen 3 for the time being.” Gad will reprise his role as Olaf in a series of shorts named Olaf Presents, which will be aired on Disney+ and feature the snowman retelling some of Disney’s most beloved animated films, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid.

In the recreations of the classics, Olaf plays all of the roles, and Gad said it reminded him of reading to his children.

“I adore performing voices for my kids,” he remarked. I’ve been reading the Harry Potter books from beginning to end for the past year and a half.

“And I attempted to bring them all to life, not nearly as well as Jim Dale or any of the others who have beautifully brought them to life, but I play all of them, so it’s an amazing thrill for me.”

“Obviously, this concept was inspired by Olaf’s recap of the original Frozen film in Frozen 2.”

“And there was something about that that just connected with people, and notably after the movie was released, and during quarantine, I received a lot of requests from all around the world saying we’d want Olaf to recap other films, and the idea sort of remained with us.”

"I never could have guessed," Gad stated, "that the part would have the kind of shelf life that I have experienced." I wished for the film to simply exist."