The proprietors of the Tobacco Warehouse have moved into the historic structure, marking a major milestone.

The effort to convert the Tobacco Warehouse into luxury apartments has passed a critical milestone, with residents beginning to move in.

Stanley Dock Properties, the developer behind the UK’s largest heritage-to-residential building renovation, announced that work on 192 of the loft-style apartments had been completed.

Over half of the 550 residences at the world’s largest brick warehouse, which was most recently used as the location for Peaky Blinders, have now been sold or reserved.

A variety of commercial and leisure facilities will be included in the £130 million waterfront development.

“We’re happy to be welcome the first inhabitants to the Tobacco Warehouse, as this wonderful piece of Liverpool’s legacy takes on a new role in the city’s life,” Pat Power, director of Stanley Dock Properties, said.

“We’re seeing particularly high demand from owner occupiers and empty nesters who want to experience city living in a setting that marries modern luxury with exquisite period elements, with more than half of our initial wave of new flats being sold,” he added.

“For years, the Tobacco Warehouse has been a part of Liverpool’s skyline.

“As we continue to restore additional portions of this historic structure, it has a bright future at the heart of one of Liverpool’s most exciting areas of the dockland redevelopment, beside Liverpool Waters and Everton’s new waterfront stadium.”

The Grade II-listed building, which is located at Stanley Dock and was completed in 1901, was originally used to store tobacco shipments while the Port of Liverpool’s business was at its pinnacle.

The 1.4 million square foot structure has appeared in a number of Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows in recent years, including Captain America, Sherlock Holmes, and, most recently, Peaky Blinders.

The first new homeowners have moved into their homes, according to the developer, who is also behind the neighboring Titanic Hotel and Rum Warehouse. More are expected to join in the coming months.

The majority of buyers at the site, which is adjacent to Everton’s prospective Bramley Moore Dock home, are owner-occupiers and empty-nesters, according to the report.

