The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

For conducting an anti-lockdown protest, the proprietor of a “covid-denying” salon was fined over £13,000.

Julie Saunderson, proprietor of Skin Kerr in Bootle, left her Formby home on November 21, 2017 to “direct and engage” hundreds of people in a march through Liverpool City Centre.

Following that, Saunderson, of Callan Crescent, was charged with being outside of a location without a justifiable justification, participating in a public gathering of more than two individuals, and holding a meeting of more than 30 people.

On February 19, the 42-year-old appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and rejected the charges.

After Saunderson failed to contact the court to explain why she was unable to attend the hearing, a trial was held in her absence today.

Two police officers saw Saunderson “directing and engaging” a big number of people on Renshaw Street in Liverpool city centre at around 1.50pm on November 21 last year, during the second national lockdown.

When asked for her information, Ms Durkin, the prosecutor, claimed she resisted and “at first denied infringing laws,” stating she was “merely crossing the road or exercising.”

The court, however, viewed body-worn camera footage of her directing and shouting to others following her through the streets.

In September 2020, Saunderson’s salon, Skin Kerr, made waves when a billboard disputing the existence of coronavirus appeared in its display.

The shop’s sign on Aintree Road read: “Covid Free Salon; no masks, we take cash; covid chatter is banned; you can’t catch what doesn’t exist.”

The bullet points conclude with the phrases ‘#voodoovirusisbullsh**’ and ‘#wedonotconsent,’ as well as the phrase “please obey the salon’s guidelines.”

Hairdressers and salon personnel were compelled to wear surgical face masks as well as clear visors to restrict the spread of the disease at the time.

Saunderson was found guilty of three coronavirus-related offenses today.

She was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay £810 in court costs within 28 days.