The proprietor of a beloved cafe was compelled to close its doors.

After being affected by Covid-19, a popular cafe that reopened just 16 days before the first lockdown was forced to close.

Last year, Sami Mannings took over The Willow Tree café in Wirral.

For three decades, the Willow Tree has stood in Liscard high street, directly behind the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, with some employees having worked there since the beginning.

Sami’s husband Jay has worked as a chef at the popular café for eight years, and Sami has also worked many temporary shifts throughout that period.

She claimed that when employees arrived for work in February of last year, the locks had been changed and the owner had ‘disappeared.’

“It was a tremendous shock,” Sami, 33, told The Washington Newsday. “The workers merely turned up to find the locks had been changed and a note from a bailiff.”

“I told myself and my spouse at the time that I could run a café.”

“We spoke with the landlord and agreed that we would take over almost immediately.”

However, only 16 days after reopening the ‘loved’ café, the UK’s first lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak ordered all hospitality firms to close their doors.

Because the couple had only recently acquired ownership of the company, the four employees were not eligible for furlough, leaving all four, as well as Sami and Jay, without a source of income.

“During that time, my father-in-law assisted us in getting through the lockdown and keeping the business open,” the mother of four said.

“I poured thousands into it while we were closed – to decorate and upgrade it.”

“I went insane night after night getting it ready for when we were able to reopen,” she says.

When the company was granted the go-ahead to reopen, all of the employees returned on a part-time basis, and Sami was upbeat.

Locals were outraged when The Willow Tree announced in October that they would serve free packed lunches for schoolchildren during the half-term break after Conservative MPs voted down a Labour resolution to do so.