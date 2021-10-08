The proposal for a contract from a Liverpool fan tickled Mohamed Salah’s agent.

Mohamed Salah’s agent has responded to a transfer message submitted by a fan with a witty retort.

Salah’s contract predicament at Anfield has dominated recent headlines, with his current contract set to end in 2023.

Salah’s future has been a source of speculation, with The Washington Newsday reporting last month that talks between the forward’s representatives and the club are still ongoing.

Over the summer, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson all signed new contracts.

In the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend, the Egyptian scored his 134th goal in a Liverpool shirt, fueling rumors about his future.

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, is frequently active on social media, dropping indications regarding his client’s future.

Abbas recently asked a question on Twitter, to which one admirer responded, “Yes, if you sign, I’ll tell you.”

The post appeared to be about Salah’s contract, and Abbas responded with a series of laughing emojis after finding the response amusing.

Following Abbas’s post, additional supporters responded with similar sentiments in the hopes of securing a new deal for Salah.

“If you want, we can launch a GoFundMe campaign; all you have to do now is get Salah to sign the new deal.”

“Ramy, please make him sign it.”

“Man, please sign that deal, we ask you.”

“It’s time to announce Salah’s new contract. 2030.”