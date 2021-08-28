The property with the most views in Merseyside is priced at £55,000.

The housing market is apparently flourishing at the moment, with homes selling within a week of coming on the market.

Some house hunters are claimed to be willing to spend up to £40,000 more than the asking price to secure a property in their preferred location.

Liverpool has the fastest rate of price growth (+7.9%) among the UK’s main cities, according to Zoopla’s House Price Index.

The property market boom in Liverpool has pushed up asking prices by £40,000.

Buyer demand is so great that there aren’t enough properties to go around, with available housing -24 percent below last year’s average.

But, in Merseyside, which homes on the property website have received the most attention recently?

The Washington Newsday asked Zoopla which properties in Merseyside had the best views, and two came out on top.

The first is a three-bedroom end terrace in Anfield that is for sale.

On Rector Road, a two-story house with gas central heating and double glazing is available.

The property appears to be in need of some updating, and a new kitchen and bathroom would be beneficial.

Two bedrooms and a cot room are available, as well as one bathroom and an open plan ground floor with one parlor room that links to a kitchen.

With a monthly rental income of £500 and a yearly rental income of £6000, the house could be a good investment.

This property is listed with Homesure and has a guide price of £55,000 to £70,000.

The house is in a “desirable residential neighborhood,” according to Homesure, with primary schools such Pinehurst and Anfield Road around 0.3 miles away.

Stanley Park is also close by, as are Kirkdale and Bank Hall train stations, which are both less than 1.5 miles distant.

Another three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Stoneycroft is the second most popular.

This home has recently sold subject to contract, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from touring it in recent weeks.

In 2021, the home on Dovercliffe Road had a complete restoration.

It was posted for sale for £169,950, but it has already been purchased.

A front driveway and a back garden are features of the home. “The summary has come to an end.”