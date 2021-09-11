The property market in Merseyside borough is the fastest expanding in the region.

According to recent data, one neighborhood in Merseyside has the region’s fastest expanding housing market.

According to new numbers, Knowsley had an average of 37 inspections per month in 2021, compared to 28 inspections per month in 2020, a 25% increase.

According to Merseyside Property Inspect, the organization that conducted the study, that percentage change is the greatest.

The Department for Work and Pensions is exploring a new PIP ‘benefit swap’ plan.

The figures are based on the number of RICS surveys ordered, which examine properties for moisture, subsidence, and other structural faults that buyers may not notice during their initial inspection.

According to property specialists, the UK housing market is still growing, which is “increasingly forcing prices up.”

“The UK property market is currently rising following positive market conditions following the initial Covid lockdown,” stated Warrick Swift, commercial director of Property Inspect.

“A buyer will often do a house inspection before exchanging contracts to learn more about the property’s fabric and condition.

“While inspections are not required, they can save buyers thousands of dollars by discovering flaws that were not apparent during the initial viewing.

“As a result of this, we were able to identify places where house purchases are increasing in tandem with the number of RICS surveys undertaken in these areas.

“While it is uncertain how the housing market will perform in the final months of 2021, it is evident that most areas of the UK are still witnessing an increase in purchases, which is driving up prices across the country.”

In other parts of Merseyside, St Helens is witnessing an increase in inspections, with a 16 percent increase this year from 2020.

With an 18 percent decline in inspections in 2021, Sefton was the only location in the region to see a decrease in inspections.