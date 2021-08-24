The property market boom in Liverpool has pushed up asking prices by £40,000.

Homes in Liverpool are selling in as little as a week after appearing on the market, with keen buyers willing to pay up to £40,000 more than the asking price.

According to new research from Purplebricks, 58 percent of sellers in the city reported selling for more than the asking price, with 48 percent selling for £20-40k more.

Twenty percent of sellers received an offer within one week of putting their home on the market, and more than a third (35 percent) accepted an offer within two weeks, indicating how busy the Liverpool property market is.

The study found that sellers were able to realize their dreams thanks to a highly dynamic property market over the last two years, with 90% of Liverpool sellers stating that they were either very or somewhat confident that their home would sell for the price they wanted within a reasonable time frame when they put it on the market.

According to the study, half of those who sold their property in Liverpool in the last two years did so in quest of a more quiet lifestyle, a transition made possible by a combination of rising asking prices and high demand from potential purchasers.

According to the study, 37 percent of UK individuals who sold their home in the last two years did so to change their lifestyle, and nearly a third (30 percent) desired an entirely different sort of home.

A four-bedroom property with unobstructed views of Camp Hill and Woolton Woods with an asking price of £650,000 was one of the properties now on the market for individuals searching for a change of lifestyle.

Almost a quarter (23%) went to the countryside or the coast, maybe to make their search for a more serene existence a reality, albeit the same number (23%) still wished to move to suburbia. Despite their desire to change their lifestyles, the majority of sellers simply moved 50 miles or less from their prior residence.

Over a third (37%) bought a modern home that required less maintenance.