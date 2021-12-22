The prolific burglar who attempted to swim away from the cops refers to himself as a “idiot.”

Jeffrey Dey, 32, had 100 previous convictions for 196 offenses and was caught riding a pricey electric bike stolen from a charity workshop, which landed him back in court.

He and two other males stormed the Mecycle cafe and cycling shop in Ainsdale, each riding an electric bike.

The alarm was activated at the Station Road premises at around 2.40am on May 30 this year, according to a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 21. Three individuals dressed in black clothing and wearing masks broke in.

When the distraught manager arrived, he contacted the cops. On the nearby Formby Bypass, the three males were observed riding electric bikes that matched the description of the stolen equipment, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat.

They vanished into the undergrowth when they saw cops, leaving two bicycles behind. One of the males was apprehended at Formby Hall Golf Resort, but he was not charged, according to the court.

Dey was last seen riding a green bike towards Switch Island at 3.10 a.m., then along Broom’s Cross Road and towards Back Lane in Lunt.

“He then fell off the bicycle before fleeing,” Miss Nemat claimed. He dashed to a pond and dove in before swimming and trying to hide in the weeds, but the cops caught him.” The officers discovered Dey with the £2,999 price tag in his pocket, as well as the bicycle, a Gazelle Ultimate.

The three stolen devices, she said, were worth a total of £7,749 and were all returned unharmed.

Vicky Jones, Mecycle’s manager, expressed her “rage and indignation” at the break-in, which she said had impacted the autistic youths who use the facility to develop life skills.

They were terrified the invaders might return, and she expressed concern that the kids would refuse to return.

According to Ms Jones, the charity had to implement additional security measures and staff had to clarify to users that they were in a secure environment.

Dey, 32, of no permanent address, is being held in custody for.