The products on today’s show elicited the same reactions from all of this morning’s viewers.

Today on This Morning, Ruth Langsford and beauty journalist Ateh Jewel hosted a feature on how to have gorgeous feet, but viewers couldn’t believe the prices of some of the products.

Ruth and Ateh demonstrated a variety of items, including foot peels, foot files, body cleansers, and serums, some of which cost more than £40.

One of the products, a spa body scrub by ila, an organic skin care brand, costs £47, and viewers expressed their disbelief on Twitter.

“£47 for a foot scrub?” tweeted one admirer, @Roishin. Just get a professional pedicure and they’ll be painted at the very least #ThisMorning.”

Viewers were also taken aback by the price of a foot file created by cosmetics artist Ruby Hammer, which retailed for £22.

W22 pound for a foot file, according to @kay tweets. “No, thank you.” “£22 FOR A FOOT FILE #ThisMorning,” @StephsMoansx commented.