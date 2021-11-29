The producers of I’m A Celebrity make a choice on the rest of the 2021 season.

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! After confirming that the show will not air tonight due to Storm Arwen, the show’s producers have made a new statement.

ITV has reported that the stars of I’m A Celebrity have been taken from the castle while work is done to get the production base back up and running after experiencing technical challenges due to extreme weather.

It comes after the programs scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled due to considerable damage to the production site at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during Storm Arwen on Friday night.

The cancellations have fueled suspicion that the series may be canceled, with one fan claiming that this year’s season was “cursed” when Richard Madeley was forced to quit and then the storm arrived.

I’m A Celeb will return to our screens tomorrow night, according to the producers (Tuesday, November 30).

“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” said a show spokeswoman. will premiere a brand new show on ITV and ITV Hub starting tomorrow night.

“Ant and Dec will be returning from the Castle, presenting live.”

ITV confirmed on Saturday that there would be no new episodes this weekend due to technical challenges caused by the weather.

The episodes were replaced by Ant and Dec-hosted compilation shows that featured the best moments from prior series.

The “largest entertainment viewership of 2021, across any medium,” according to show executives, saw this year’s launch show.