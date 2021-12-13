The problem has returned, according to national media, following Everton’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

Everton’s terrible form continued on Sunday afternoon when they were defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira’s team had been struggling recently, having not won since November 6, but Conor Gallagher scored twice in the second half to give Palace the three points.

Gallagher scored right before halftime, and Tomkins increased Palace’s advantage just after the hour mark.

The Blues got a goal back through substitute Salomon Rondon before Gallagher put the game to bed with a magnificent strike deep into stoppage time.

However, Rafa Benitez’s decision to change Richarlison for Rondon shortly before the hour mark was the game’s key talking point from a Blues standpoint.

Richarlison was irritated to be brought off when he was, and his substitution was met with boos from the travelling Everton fans.

Everton’s defeat drops them to 14th in the Premier League rankings, and here’s how the national media covered the game.

“WHAT. A. MESS,” says the narrator.

“What is this once-famous football team turning into?” Or, more to the point, where are they going?” Your top player’s public dissent, a falling out with another important team member, and your own fans turning against you in front of the entire globe.

“You have to wonder if Rafa Benitez is kicking himself for coming to Merseyside. But it’s the ineptitude of this performance that should irritate the Everton manager the most.

“The fact that Richarlison threw a tantrum after being replaced should worry Benitez.

” The former Liverpool manager’s mind should be occupied with Lucas Digne’s exclusion for the second game in a row due to a reported disagreement with the Spaniard.

“Of course, supporters labeling him a ‘fat Spanish waiter’ is offensive.

“However, all of that should pale in comparison to how bad his team was. Is it too wonderful to be true? Everton, without a doubt.

"However, those in control at Goodison Park should be concerned by the disintegration of an English giant." You don't have to be a football genius to see that they're moving in the wrong path." "A goal before halftime seemed increasingly likely, and the manner of it could have been expected given the game's structure." Demarai Gray has been a bright spot for Everton throughout their recent troubles."