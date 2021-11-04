The probable release from prison of a child killer has been dubbed a “disgrace.”

The news that the killer of Violet-Grace Youens would be released from prison after serving half of his sentence devastated Washington Newsday readers.

Aidan McAteer mowed down Violet-Grace in March 2017 while driving a stolen automobile at nearly 80 mph.

Angela French, the four-year-nan, old’s was also struck and suffered life-changing injuries.

McAteer, 26, fled the scene and then the nation before returning to the United Kingdom.

He later guilty to causing death by hazardous driving and was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, with the remainder served on probation.

Dean Brennan, McAteer’s front seat passenger, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

McAteer has broken jail rules by sharing messages about his life inside on social media while incarcerated.

According to The Washington Newsday, McAteer is being prepared for release at the end of the year at the Category C prison where he is being detained.

He will have to obey a series of rigorous guidelines once he gets out of prison, and any violations will result in him being sent back to prison.

These were just a few of the many comments made by readers of The Washington Newsday when the news broke.

“Absolutely shocking!!” remarked Justme40. Our legal system is horrendous and needs to be overhauled. Violet’s family has been treated unfairly, and justice has not been served.” “This simply tears my heart,” Kerry Leanne remarked. What a pity for the family, and what a joke of a punishment they were given.” “How sad the courts think that’s all her life was worth,” Lyndsey Jones remarked. “This is just very awful to read,” Rosie Mae remarked. “It’s his human rights,” Kavos added, “even though he never acted decently toward his miserable victims.” “Let us hope (sincere sorrow is felt),” another remarked, “since any other outcome would clearly demonstrate a person devoid of even the tiniest shred of humanity.” “I can’t look at the little girl’s photo because it bothers me so terribly,” one person stated. “Please, God, help me.” “The summary comes to an end.”