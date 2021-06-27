The prize for the winner of Love Island 2021, as well as how much the cast members are paid to appear on the show

When they enter the show, many of the Love Island candidates are unemployed or have recently graduated from university, but some have resigned their jobs for a chance at fame.

It’s a risky move, but it can pay off in the long run for some companies.

Many celebrities earn tens of thousands of pounds in sponsorship arrangements, but it doesn’t always work out.

Is the winner of Love Island 2019 still together?

But how much money does the Love Island cast make per day, if they are paid at all?

According to the Radio Times, each competitor was paid £200 per week in 2018 and £250 per week in 2019.

Instagram

Heart also said that they will be paid £250 per week in 2020.

Sitting in the sun all day seems nice, but being recorded almost constantly doesn’t seem to work out very well.

Despite this, many of the stars land brand deals after the show ends as a consequence of their fan base growing during their time in the villa.

After her stay on Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague landed a £500k sponsorship agreement with Pretty Little Thing and has since launched her own tanning business Filter.

Not to mention her Beauty Works collaboration and a slew of additional deals.

According to Capital FM, Amber Gill, the winner of Series 5, has supposedly earned a £1 million deal with Miss Pap, just days after being ditched through text by her fellow winner Greg O’Shea.

Instagram

The show’s contestants also have a chance to win £50,000, but there’s a catch: the winning couple must choose whether to steal or share the money.

When the pair is announced as the victors, they are each given an envelope, one containing the £50,000 and the other containing nothing.

The lucky individual with the money must next decide whether to keep all of the money or share it with their companion.

However, no one has taken the money for himself so far.