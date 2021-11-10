The prisoner’s four-year sentence was extended to a 16-year “life sentence.”

Raymond Wilkinson was arrested for robbery in 2005, but due to other offenses while in prison, he was sentenced to an indefinite sentence from which he was never freed.

He died of natural causes in January, eight months before the government began an investigation into the type of sentence that put him in prison.

Wilkinson, 50, died in January after being transported to the hospital from the Walton jail due to a variety of health difficulties.

A coroner determined that he died of multi-organ failure caused by a twisted intestine and scar tissue bands the following month. His death was likewise caused by aspiration pneumonia.

After receiving an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence in 2006, just a year after being arrested for robbery, the inmate died in prison.

After committing arson while in prison, Wilkinson, who had ties to the Birmingham region, was named in the IPP.

He was imprisoned indefinitely and had no set date of release because of the sort of sentence he received, which has since been abolished.

Wilkinson was only able to win his release with the agreement of the parole board, so that two years had turned into a dozen when, in May 2018, he earned a new three-year term for another arson committed while inside.

According to a report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman into his death, that term came after his transfer to Walton, officially known as HMP Liverpool, in March 2017.

IPP sentences were abolished in 2012 after the then-coalition government ruled them “not justifiable.”

However, individuals who had already been subjected to them were still bound by the same rules.

More than 1,700 people are believed to be imprisoned without a set date for release, and more than 500 people, like Wilkinson, have been detained in prison for more than ten years beyond the sentence they were given.

