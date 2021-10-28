The principal of an elementary school has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to reports, a Florida elementary school principal was charged with driving a BMW at a neighbor and their friend before pointing two middle fingers up at them.

According to an arrest report obtained by The Washington Newsday, Kimrey Sheehan, 60, was detained on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 20, the principle, who has worked at Hunter’s Creek Elementary for nearly a decade, is accused of driving a gray BMW toward her neighbor, David Gordon, and a dog walker.

Sheehan had been “flicking” them off, raising two middle fingers at them during the encounter, according to an incident report acquired by WKMG-TV.

Sheehan then allegedly pulled the BMW into her driveway, according to the report.

Initially, deputies attempted to call Sheehan but were unable to do so at the time of the event.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mr. Gordon has been the victim of a crime at the hands of Ms. Sheehan,” Gordon’s attorney stated in a statement to WKMG-TV.

“Mr. Gordon is looking forward to justice being served, as well as an end to Ms. Sheehan’s violent and growing behavior toward hum and the usually tranquil Lake Hart area.”

Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) James Larsen sent a statement to parents regarding the arrest, saying it was “personal in nature.”

Sheehan has subsequently been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the OCPS.

Sheehan is being jailed on a $20,000 bond, according to the Orange County Police Department arrest report acquired by The Washington Newsday.

Andrew McCoy, one of Sheehan’s neighbors, spoke to WKMG-TV about the arrest and appeared surprised.

“It’s not something I would have imagined, especially from a newcomer to this community,” he remarked. It’s crazy to go to these lengths.” The Orange County Public Schools have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

A person convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony, might face up to five years in jail and $5,000 in fines, according to the Pumphrey Law firm in Florida.

If a dangerous weapon is used, the number of years spent in prison increases. This is a condensed version of the information.