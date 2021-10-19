The Princess Diana Memorial Party Is Overshadowed by Prince Harry’s Absence.

After remained in California, Prince Harry will miss a celebration at Kensington Palace tonight to honor his mother.

The British press speculated at one point that the Duke of Sussex—and possibly Meghan Markle as well—might fly over to Britain for the event to thank financial sponsors of a statue dedicated to his mother.

However, it was announced earlier this month that Harry will not be attending the trip, leaving Prince William to host the event on his own.

The princess’s friends, relatives, and former servants will meet at the castle tonight for a reception, according to The Independent.

In July, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, the brothers unveiled the statue jointly in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

It was just their second face-to-face meeting since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties for a new life in America in April, following Harry’s attendance at Prince Philip’s funeral.

It is yet unknown whether Harry will return to the United Kingdom this year.

The next significant date on the royal calendar is Remembrance Sunday, November 14, when royals will meet at the Cenotaph in London, Britain’s national war memorial.

On Wednesday, November 10, Harry will present an award at the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York.

Travelers from the United States, on the other hand, are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival in the United Kingdom, therefore Harry could theoretically go to the United Kingdom after the event.

Last year, the royals were embroiled in a feud over a request for a wreath to be laid on Prince Harry’s behalf while he was away on Remembrance Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were instead forced to bring their own photographer to the Los Angeles National Cemetery to lay a wreath.

Prince Charles turns 73 on November 14, but tensions between father and son may still exist after Harry accused the next-in-line to the throne of financially cutting him off.

When the Princess Diana statue was unveiled in July, Prince Harry was seen smiling and laughing.

Diana’s siblings were in attendance, including Charles Spencer, who famously promised to assist in the upbringing of his nephews at the princess’s funeral in 1997.

Following the occasion, Harry and William issued a joint statement that stated, “Today, on what would. This is a condensed version of the information.