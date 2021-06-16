The Prince Of Wales’ Stakes at Royal Ascot 2021 is all about love.

On the second day of Royal Ascot 2021, she returned to action to add another Group One victory to her tally in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

On day two of this year’s Royal meeting, Aidan O’Brien’s star filly, who sparkled throughout her Classic campaign, won the Group One feature in battling form under Ryan Moore.

With last year’s winner Lord North declared a non-runner earlier in the day, the daughter of Galileo, who won the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas by four-and-a-quarter lengths and the Derby at Epsom by a stunning nine lengths, was sent out as the 11-10 favorite.

And the four-year-old filly, who was stepped down in trip to 1m2f, ruled from the front.

However, because to a potential fitness issue, she was unable to stretch clear in the style of previous Classic victories. She did, however, demonstrate her fighting skills by holding off the attack of Jame Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup champion Audarya (10-1) – trained by Liverpool FC fan William Buick – for a three-quarter-length victory.

Armory (5-2), a Ballydoyle stablemate who had won the Huxley Stakes at Chester’s May Festival last month, sought to threaten Love but finished a further three-quarters of a length behind in third.

Love can expect to be targeted at all of the best middle distance races after her first appearance of the new campaign, with the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp the long-term aim in the autumn.

“Obviously this was her first race of the year and we had to be very cautious,” trainer O’Brien said after capturing his 75th Royal Ascot winner, just six behind Sir Michael Stoute’s record. We anticipated that she would gain a lot of weight after the race, and Ryan provided her with a lovely ride.

“Of course, we would have wanted to go for a run, but it was her first time running over a mile and a quarter, and we were ecstatic.

“She’s incredibly sincere and brave. Ryan was attempting to strike a balance, and he was well aware that Armory would be highly regarded, so he was simply attempting to do enough while without overdoing it. The summary comes to a close.