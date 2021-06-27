The Prince of Wales honored Covid heroes and soap stars at St James’s Palace.

The Prince of Wales honored soap opera stars, nurses, and other local heroes, who, according to one recipient, was “quite knowledgeable” about the hardships encountered by many during the coronavirus pandemic.

At St James’s Palace on Thursday, Charles made recipients feel “very calm” as he presented awards.

The scaled-down ceremony is the second royal investiture since the first national lockdown, and the second in recent years to be staged at the palace, which is located off the Mall in downtown London.

Felicia Kwaku, assistant director of nursing at Kings College NHS Foundation Trust, EastEnders actor Rudolph Walker, and a 96-year-old Holocaust educator were among others who received awards.

Ms Kwaku, 53, who was awarded an OBE for services to nursing, described the honor as a “amazing privilege” and complimented Charles’ understanding of the profession’s challenges.

She remarked, “He’s really smart and was talking to me about nursing and we talked about the influence of Covid.”

“I told him it’s been really hard, terribly tough, and he answered, ‘even now?’ Yes, it has taken a toll on the nursing profession, I responded.

“We also talked about how we could help the profession, which is fantastic…

It’s fantastic that the royal family supports us.

“You can’t do any of this on your own. You rely on your coworkers, your peers…the entire fabric of your workplace.

“It’s not done in silos, therefore it’s because of my nursing colleagues that I’m here.”

Walker, who received a CBE for services to drama and charity, said he and the prince had talked about the soap opera and that it had been “quite soothing.”

“He was interested in the show, he knew that I had been in it for a long time and that, here I am at the ripe young age of 81, going on to 82, still doing it and still enjoying it,” he said.

“It was incredibly nice; he made us feel very relaxed, and he seemed to be interested in the fact that I was still plodding along.”

Mr. Walker, I’d want to thank you for your (This is a brief piece.)