The Prince of Wales has warned that the world is ‘dangerously exposed’ to more pandemics.

The rapid destruction of the diversity and connectivity of all species has left the globe “dangerously exposed” to additional pandemics, according to the Prince of Wales.

It was unnecessary for Charles to emphasize the “planetary emergency before us, nor the extremely urgent need for action,” he remarked.

On World Oceans Day and before of the G7 conference, he made the remarks during a speech to the Sustainable Growth 2021 Conference, presented by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, spoke at the online event and stated that there is no “get out of jail free” card when it comes to achieving the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“It is particularly relevant that this important virtual event is being hosted today as we approach the G7 summit on Friday,” Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, said at the conference on Tuesday.

“As the world’s attention turn to this beautiful county, it’s heartening to see how many Cornish businesses and organizations are already collaborating to address the environmental and social challenges we confront.

“I hardly need to emphasize the planetary emergency we face, nor the desperate need for action; but, if I may say so, I feel we now have a rare chance in Cornwall to catalyze change toward a sustainable nature-based path.”

We are currently destroying the wonderful diversity and interdependence of all species of life on Earth in a quick and tragic manner.

Charles expressed the expectation that the conference would allow for the development of a long-term operational model for Cornwall.

“It is abundantly clear that Cornish businesses must deliver not just growth, but genuinely sustainable growth, which gives back to nature in exchange for what we take from her, and which, as a result, leaves the next generation with the inheritance of a thriving natural environment that is more resilient, and capable of delivering shared prosperity within planetary boundaries,” says the report.

“Right now, we are destroying the in a swift and devastating manner. (This is a brief piece.)