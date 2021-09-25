The Prince of Wales has launched an Amazon Prime climate change channel.

RE:TV will also feature a direct plea from Charles to “act now” in addressing issues that threaten the planet’s future.

RE:TV features projects from throughout the world that are working on measures that can help people create a cleaner, more sustainable economy.

According to reports, Charles is not getting compensated for curating the channel, which will broadcast both new and existing content.

Topics covered in the films include sustainability, the natural environment, and innovation, with a focus on coffee production and fashion.

“I’ve spent much of my life trying to involve individuals and businesses in the concerns and solutions of the climate crisis,” Charles added.

“RE:TV was created with the goal of capturing humanity’s will and imagination, as well as championing the most inspiring sustainability solutions from around the world.”