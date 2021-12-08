The Prime Minister is enraged by the footage, but he denies hosting a Christmas party.

Boris Johnson has launched a probe into reports that Downing Street workers broke lockdown rules by throwing a Christmas party, and has told MPs he is “furious” about film that appears to show aides joking about it.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Prime Minister expressed his “fury” over the film and apologized “unreservedly” for the offence it caused.

He asserted, however, that he had been promised “there was no party and that no covid rules were breached” on several occasions.

After a ‘damning’ Christmas party video was revealed, Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign.

At the start of PMQs, Mr Johnson told MPs: “I understand and share the outrage felt across the country at No 10 staff appearing to make light of lockdown measures, and I can imagine how infuriating it must be to believe that those who set the rules aren’t following them, because I was equally enraged when I saw that clip.

“I apologise unequivocally for the offence it has caused across the country, as well as the impression it has given.

“However, I reaffirm that I have been repeatedly assured since these claims first surfaced that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is exactly what I have been assured.”

Mr Johnson went on to say that he had requested Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to look into the allegations and that the results would be made public.

“I have instructed the Cabinet Secretary to establish all the facts and report back as quickly as possible,” Mr Johnson said, “and it goes without saying that if those regulations were broken, all those involved will face disciplinary action.”

However, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer warned the Commons that the apology “raises more questions than answers.”

Labour leader Ed Miliband said: “The Prime Minister and the Government have spent the week teaching the British public that there is no such thing as a political party. All of the instructions were followed to the letter.

“Millions of people now believe the Prime Minister played them for fools and lied to them. Isn’t it true that they are correct?” Boris Johnson responded by saying: “I believe he misunderstood what I said. I apologies for giving the impression that Downing Street personnel aren’t taking this seriously enough. I’m ill to my stomach.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”