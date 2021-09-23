The Prime Minister argues that the Aukus accord may be expanded beyond submarines.

By contemplating strengthening their new military alliance with Australia, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden risk further enraging French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister advised Mr Macron to “take a grip” and give him a “break,” describing how he and the US president were both “caught aback” by the French response.

In attempt to defuse tensions, Mr Johnson ruled out enabling France to join the Australia-UK-US accord, prompting France to remove ambassadors and postpone high-level meetings.

The pact, known as Aukus, prompted Sydney to pursue the construction of nuclear-powered submarines over a lucrative deal with France to supply diesel-electric boats.

Mr Johnson told reporters the day after his White House meeting with Mr Biden that the accord may go beyond submarines, particularly in terms of technology.

He used Huawei as an example, saying that the Chinese company’s technology had been removed from UK mobile networks “at a massive cost.”

On an Amtrak train to New York, Mr Johnson added, “What we need is a Western technology on which we can trust, and the fact is that the Chinese are ahead on some of these technologies.”

“What the Americans and Australians want to do with us is work together to attempt to reclaim the Western lead in some of these areas. So there are a lot of areas we want to collaborate on cyber and AI.”

Mr Johnson believed Canberra had informed Paris of the decision to cancel the initial submarine contract, but he speculated that the information had been postponed, comparing it to deferring a tough talk.

“It’s a very human thing to put off the talk till the last possible moment,” Mr Johnson said. “I don’t know if anyone has ever been in that circumstance in their emotional life, but it’s extremely human to put it off.”

“Aukus has its own logic,” Mr Johnson said when asked if the existing accord could be extended to France.

Mr Johnson and Mr Biden were said to have gone even further during their 90-minute White House meeting on Tuesday, expressly stating that they did not want any allies to join the deal.

According to those acquainted with UK government thinking, the two discussed deepening.