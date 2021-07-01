The Prime Minister admits to driving automobiles that run on ‘hydrocarbons,’ whereas the Queen prefers hybrid vehicles.

The Prime Minister admits to using cars that run on “hydrocarbons,” whereas the Queen favours hybrids.

The Prime Minister admits to driving “hydrocarbon” cars, whereas the Queen likes hybrids.

While the Queen demonstrated her environmental credentials by coming for a royal visit in a hybrid car on Thursday, the Prime Minister has admitted that he still drives fossil-fuel vehicles.

Boris Johnson claimed he gets driven around in a “various of machines” that still run on “hydrocarbons” during a tour of a Nissan vehicle factory in Sunderland to celebrate the coming of a new electric model and a large battery plant.

He has acknowledged, however, that he would like to phase them out as soon as feasible.

“I am currently driven in a variety of machines, the majority of which are still run on hydrocarbons,” Mr Johnson told reporters, adding “I can tell you that we will be phasing it out as soon as we can comfortably and economically.”

His remarks came when the Queen and Princess Royal arrived at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute from a distance of 98 miles in an electric hybrid Range Rover.

The Queen was overheard remarking during a tour of the facilities that “in the end, we are going to have to adjust the way we do things” due to the global impact of fossil fuels.

Despite the fact that neither the Queen nor Mr Johnson owns a green car, their dedication to renewable energy heralds a major transformation in how we travel in the future.

The Prime Minister’s visit was planned to coincide with the opening of Nissan’s new “gigafactory” in conjunction with global battery technology company Envision AESC, a low-carbon facility where automobile batteries are manufactured.

Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, coined the phrase when he termed his new facility a “gigafactory” in 2014, because it was meant to generate batteries with a storage capacity of gigawatt-hours.

The government’s goals for Britain’s transition to a greener future include commissioning the new gigafactory in Sunderland.

Mr Johnson said in November that new gasoline and diesel-powered automobiles and vans will be unavailable after 2030. (This is a short essay.)