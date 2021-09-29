The priest subsequently mistreated the lads by allowing them to consume marijuana and drink alcohol.

To sexually abuse altar boys, a Catholic priest allowed them to consume marijuana and drink alcohol.

One of the priest’s victims believed he was “cool” for allowing them to hang out in his room.

MacCarte, who preyed on youngsters at Bishop Eton Monastery in Woolton Road, Childwall, had a “another side.”

The predator forced one adolescent kid to watch gay porn before performing a sex act on him twice, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

When one of the victims’ fathers protested to the church about MacCarte, the priest was simply sent to Scotland.

MacCarte, 70, of St Mary’s Monastery, Hatton Road, Perth, pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault.

MacCarte was born in Glasgow and lived and worked at Bishop Eton in the 1980s and early 1990s, according to a six-day trial.

Prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones stated that it was there that he met the two altar boys, Boy A and Boy B.

Mr Wyn Jones claimed MacCarte “drank too much” and occasionally walked home inebriated from the monastery.

Boy A believed MacCarte was “cool” and that he didn’t teach youngsters about sex or passion, according to the court.

Mr Wyn Jones said he also allowed Boy A and several of his friends to come to his monastic lodging to consume marijuana and drink beer.

“There was another aspect to Father MacCarte,” he remarked. He had a strong sense of touch. He would brush his hair in an overly affectionate manner. He’d bring up the subject of sex and mutual masturbation.”

Boy A once assisted MacCarte in getting home after the priest had consumed too much alcohol, according to the court.

“They were strolling along Woolton Road, which has a few houses overlooking it at that point,” Mr Wyn Jones added. It was almost completely deserted.

“Father MacCarte, who was dressed in a cassock, seized Boy A by the head and yanked him under his cassock to his penis.

“He was dressed, but Boy A recalls smelling old urine and turning away.”

When Boy A visited MacCarte in his room, the priest allegedly interrogated him about masturbation, saying, "I bet you do it."