The price of bitcoin has risen as El Salvador has made cryptocurrency legal tender.

Bitcoin prices reached a high of $52.85 as El Salvador became the first government in the world to recognize the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

According to Coin Market Cap, a website that tracks digital currencies, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency climbed to $52.85 at its peak last night and was up 1.71 percent in the last 24 hours of trade.

El Salvador will become the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender today, boosting the cryptocurrency’s value.

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador stated on Monday that the Central American country has 400 Bitcoins.

Bukele had tweeted earlier that day that the country had purchased its first 200 Bitcoins.

He’s subsequently posted a number of posts and stories regarding the cryptocurrency’s adoption in the country, and dubbed Tuesday “Bitcoin Day” on Twitter.

“In three minutes, we make history,” Bukele tweeted just minutes before the Bitcoin became legal tender. #BTC #BitcoinDay.”

More than 8,100 people have liked the message, and 1,500 people have retweeted it.

Businesses in El Salvador must accept Bitcoin as legal cash as a result of Bukele’s decision, unless they lack the technology to handle the payments.

President Bukele gave a free $30 Bitcoin wallet to anyone who signed up to use it in June in an attempt to persuade Salvadorans to utilize the cryptocurrency.

According to Reuters, President Bukele stated that the decision to authorize Bitcoin use in El Salvador was made to benefit citizens living abroad, who would save millions of dollars in commissions on money sent home.

According to Reuters, Salvadorans sent about $6 billion home from abroad, primarily the United States, accounting for around 23% of the country’s GDP.

Despite the fact that Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador, polls reveal that Salvadorans are cautious about the move and are concerned about the cryptocurrency’s famed value volatility, according to the news agency.

Other critics include Fitch Ratings, which indicated last month that due to volatility risks, Bitcoin deployment in El Salvador could be a credit negative for local insurance companies.

Should policyholders utilize bitcoin to pay premiums, insurers are likely to convert bitcoin to US dollars “as rapidly as possible to reduce exchange risks,” according to Fitch.

It went on to say that more regulation for Bitcoin could be sought. This is a condensed version of the information.