The price of a sprawling £2.3 million property with a swimming pool inside has been reduced.

In Merseyside, a huge home with a price tag of almost £2,000,000 is on the market.

The five-bedroom detached house has an indoor pool, a large terrace area, and a balcony with “far-reaching” views.

The ‘impressive’ home was built in the 1960s on around 1.5 acres of land on Station Road in Thurstaston.

The house, which is listed with Hewitt Adams for £2,300,000, is full with desirable characteristics.

The property is now one of the most expensive residences for sale in the area, according to Rightmove market data.

Other five bedroom residences are available for £1,300,000 on Links Hey Road, £1,750,000 on Croft Drive East, and £1,800,000 million on Kings Drive, all less than a mile and a half apart.

A property on Thorsway in Caldy is advertised for £2,500,000, while a property in the neighboring Caldy is listed for £2,500,000.

Caldy is a posh part of Merseyside, featuring a number of homes for sale in the £1 million bracket.

Given Thurstaston’s proximity to Caldy, it’s no surprise that many homes are increasing in value.

According to Rightmove, the average house price in Caldy has increased somewhat in the last year and now stands at £960,591.

The most expensive house sold on the peninsula between January and March this year was 40 Croft Drive East in Caldy, which went for £1,550,000 in February.

According to images on Rightmove, Robinswood has not only five bedrooms but also five reception spaces, including a living room, dining room, drawing room, media room / play-room, and study.

The reception rooms are accessible via an entrance hall that runs the length of the bottom floor.

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the master suite featuring a huge dressing room and en-suite.

The second and third bedrooms share a ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite, while the fourth bedroom and the main family bathroom are shared.

The fifth bedroom has an en-suite bathroom as well.

An ‘expansive’ deck and patio area off the kitchen offers views across the back gardens, as well as to Wale and the Dee Esturary.

A balcony that runs beside the building offers similar views. The summary comes to a close.