The prettiest venues in Liverpool, with star patrons.

Two magnificent nightclubs in Liverpool entertain not only locals but also celebrities.

Gabby Allen, Charlotte Dawson, and a number of music acts have all visited both Avenue and Jaloux on Victoria Street.

The clubs are once again thriving, despite their struggles throughout the successive lockdowns. “It was dreadful when all of our venues had to close during the first lockdown,” said owner Amy Gwynn, 34. It was something no one had ever seen before, and it took us completely by surprise. We’d just opened Avenue the Saturday before lockdown, after months of planning and transformation.

“It was incredible to open our doors for the first time, but it was terrible to learn just four days later that they would be closing forever for a while.” We couldn’t have predicted it would last 16 months at the time.” A swing, neon signage, a butterfly bar installation, and a ball pit may all be found on Avenue. “Avenue hadn’t even had a chance to establish itself before we closed,” Amy noted, “so reopening felt like a challenge, but one that I was eager to take on.” I wasn’t going to let the epidemic destroy what I’d worked so hard for after so many years in the profession.

“Jaloux is an incredible location that is incredibly Instagrammable. Our guests know they’ll have a terrific night out there because the ceiling is covered in flowers from front to back and we have fantastic entertainment every week, including a DJ, saxophone, and bongos.

“We opened as table service only in Jaloux and Avenue to attempt to get back into business, but even then we were only operating at 30% capacity, which is unsustainable when you have a large premises in the heart of the city, workers, and bills to pay.”

Amy finds it difficult to manage her two nightclubs and a third business, gentleman’s club Rude, while parenting her four daughters. She has, however, learned to balance all parts of her life.

"I enjoyed the family time that lockdown provided, but I missed working immensely," Amy explained.