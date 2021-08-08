‘The prettiest town in the United Kingdom’ Liverpool is only a two-hour drive away.

A community two hours from Liverpool has been named “the prettiest in the United Kingdom.”

In a study of over 160 UK sites, Keswick in the Lake District came out on top.

Fbm Holidays assigned a score to each town and hamlet based on a variety of characteristics, including the number of awards received, the number of Instagram hashtags associated with the region, and the number of National Trust properties nearby.

The short journey from Liverpool is certainly worth it to see this lovely food market.

According to LancsLive, Keswick came out on top of the list, beating out more than 100 other towns.

Derwentwater, one of the main bodies of water in the Lake District National Park, is one of the market town’s many spectacular hiking paths and beauty sites.

There are plenty of quaint pubs as well as specialised beer brewers and whiskey distilleries to wind down at if you’re seeking for a local hangout. There’s even a museum dedicated to pencils.

“Keswick, a market town based in the beautiful Lake District, topped the list with almost 400,000 Instagram hashtags, 20 National Trust sites, 3+ million Google images, and numerous designations such as being part of the Lake District National Park, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and a Special Area of Conservation,” Fmb Holidays said of the picturesque town.

Second on the list was Tenby, with Salcombe in Devon coming in third.