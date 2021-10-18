The Presidential Website of Donald Trump has been hacked and defaced.

On Monday morning, former President Donald Trump’s presidential website, action.donaldjtrump.com, was hacked and defaced.

Visitors to the website were sent to a page controlled by the Turkish hacktivist organization RootAyyildiz.

“Do not be like those who ignored Allah, causing Ally to forget about them. They’d really gone wrong here “the website stated.

The webpage also included links to the hackers’ Instagram and Facebook accounts.

RootAyyildiz has claimed responsibility for a slew of additional hacks against politicians all throughout the world.

The group’s hack on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign website, which lasted more than a day, was detailed in a declassified assessment provided by the National Intelligence Council in March.

According to US cybersecurity press, “in November, hackers advocating Turkish nationalist themes breached and defaced a website previously built for a candidate in the US presidential race,” the NIC noted in the report.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.